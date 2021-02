భారత్ బంద్: జీఎస్టీ, పెట్రో ధరలకు నిరసనగా 40వేల వ్యాపార సంఘాలు, రైతు సంఘాల మద్దతు

English summary

While The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday, several other organisations like The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the foremost apex bodies of India’s Road Transport Sector, and The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading antifarm laws protests at Delhi borders, have extended support to the call for strike.