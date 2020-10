ముగిసిన మొదటి దశ ప్రచారం-71 సీట్లకు 28న పోలింగ్-2.14కోట్ల ఓటర్లు-1066 అభ్యర్థులు-పూర్తి లెక్కలివే..

English summary

The campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 ends on Monday (today) evening. A total of 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase of elections on October 28 and 31,000 polling station have been established. As per the Election Commission, in the first phase of elections, the fate of 1,066 candidates will be decided by 2,14,6,960 voters. Security has been tightened in Naxal-affected areas.