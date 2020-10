English summary

The Shiv Sena is going to contest around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, party MP Anil Desai said on Sunday.Talking to PTI, Mr Desai said the Shiv Sena does not have an alliance with any party for polls in the eastern state. "The Shiv Sena is contesting around 50 seats. We have fielded our candidates in constituencies where we have our cadre involved in public work," the Rajya Sabha member said.