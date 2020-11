English summary

Over 53 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors in 94 constituencies of Bihar exercised their franchise in the second phase of voting on Tuesday, according to Election Commission data. The estimated overall turnout at 6 PM is 53.51 percent (provisional), the poll panel data said. Prominent personalities including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi Yadav, and LJP president Chirag Paswan cast their votes in their respective polling booths. final and third phase polling will be conducted on november 7th.