బీహార్ లో హనీప్రీత్!? 30 కిలోమీటర్లు ఛేజ్ చేసిన పోలీసులు.. తీరా చూస్తే..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Bihar police have chased a speeding BMW suspected upto 30 kilometers to be of rape convict, Gurmeet Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet. According to the information what police received this incedent was happened. First police taken both who are travelling in the BMW into their custody, after knowing that she is not Honeypreet Singh, they left them.