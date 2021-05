బెంగాల్ ఫలితాల వేళ: బీజేపీ కార్యాలయానికి నిప్పు, టీఎంసీ గూండాల పనేనంటూ కాషాయ పార్టీ

BJP party offices begin burnt by TMC goons in West Bengal post results! Highly condemnable! Where’s the administration? In democracy Victory or Loss will continue but ...Violence ..it’s a Big NO!! Stop killing Democracy!! https://t.co/95YeA3MtP9

English summary

Violence breaks out in Bengal soon after the West BengalElections results were clear. BJP party office in Arambagh is set on fire. Allegation against TMC, TMC denies charge.