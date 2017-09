National

Ramesh Babu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are likely to be more involved in Gujarat affairs in the coming months as elections are expected to be held in November. Modi will address Narmada Utsav in Gujarat on September 17, an event to celebrate the completion of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river.Fifty-six years after the foundation stone was laid, the Gujarat government on June 17 got permission from the Centre to shut the gates of the controversy-hit structure, marking the “completion” of the project.Modi will also receive Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad on September 13 for a series of programmes, including the foundation stone laying of India’s first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.