కరోనా విలయం: భయానక వాస్తవం -ప్రభుత్వ ఆస్పత్రిలో శవాల గుట్టలు -ఫ్రీజర్లు లేక కుళ్లిపోయే స్థితికి..

English summary

Piled on gurneys, lying on the floor and even outside in the sun by the dumpsters - skin-crawling scenes of bodies at Raipur's biggest government hospital highlight the huge human cost of the second wave of COVID-19 in India and shows what happens when the country's creaky healthcare system is pushed to its brink. Overwhelmed by the unprecedented number of deaths, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur has run out of space to store bodies. Far from freezers as is the procedure, they are now being kept pretty much anywhere with available space, a video clip recorded over the weekend shows.