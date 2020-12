బాలీవుడ్ డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ ను ప్రశ్నిస్తున్న ఎన్సీబీ .. రాంపాల్ ను అరెస్ట్ చేసే ఛాన్స్

English summary

Arjun Rampal is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in the drug probe being carried out by the agency after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor could get arrested by the NCB if the doctor’s prescription that he submitted to the agency is found to be fake. Arjun Rampal arrived at the NCB Mumbai office for second round of questioning on Monday (December 21) morning.