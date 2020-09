బాలీవుడ్ డ్రగ్స్ కేసు .. జయసాహా సంచలనం : శ్రద్ధా కోసం డ్రగ్ ఆర్డర్ .. సుశాంత్ తాగే టీలో ఆ డ్రగ్

English summary

Narcotics Control Bureau interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's ex-manager, Jaya Saha, on Tuesday which led to some explosive revelations about Bollywood's drugs link.Jaya has revealed, in the two days of grilling by the NCB, that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor. She also admitted to ordering the CBD oil for Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty, film producer Madhu Mantena as well as for herself, sources confirmed.