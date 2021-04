బ్రేకింగ్ : దారుణ స్థితిలో భారత్ ; 3.50 లక్షలకు చేరువగా కొత్త కరోనా కేసులు , 2,624 మరణాలతో రికార్డ్ బ్రేక్ !

English summary

For the third consecutive day, India on Saturday recorded over 3 lakh fresh infections, continuing the trend of registering the world's highest daily tally. With 3,46,786 people testing positive out of 17,53,569 tests in the last 24 hours, India's total Covid-19 tally reached 1,66,10481 on Saturday. The single-day toll also made a new record as 2,624 people died, taking India's total death tally to almost 1.9 lakh (1,89,544)