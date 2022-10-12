YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ట్రెండింగ్ పుతిన్‌కు ఫోన్ కాల్‌పై ఎలాన్ మస్క్ మునుగోడు యువతకు గోవా ట్రిప్ లు జబర్ధస్త్ రీతూ చౌదరి ఎద అందాల ఆరబోత Bigg Boss Telugu 6 అమిత్ షా కొడుకు గూగ్లీకి సౌరవ్ గంగూలీ క్లీన్‌బౌల్డ్
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    బ్రేకింగ్: గోవా తీరంలో కుప్పకూలిన మిగ్ 29కె యుద్ధ విమానం; విచారణకు ఆదేశం!!

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    గోవాలో మిగ్29 కె యుద్ధవిమానం కుప్పకూలిపోయింది. మిగ్ 29 కె యుద్ధ విమానం తిరిగి స్థావరానికి వస్తున్న క్రమంలో గోవా తీరంలో సముద్రంలో కుప్పకూలింది. సాంకేతిక లోపం కారణంగా గోవా తీరంలో సముద్రంలో విమానం కుప్పకూలింది అని ఇండియన్ నేవీ వెల్లడించింది. విమానం అరేబియా సముద్రం మీదుగా, గోవా తీరం నుండితిరిగి స్థావరానికి వస్తున్న క్రమంలో ఒక్క సారిగా సాంకేతిక సమస్య తలెత్తటంతో ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది.

    ఈ ప్రమాదంలో పైలట్ సురక్షితంగా బయటపడ్డాడని సమాచారం. ప్రమాదం జరుగుతున్న సమయంలో పైలెట్ ప్రమాదం నుంచి తప్పించుకోగలిగారు. ప్రస్తుతం అతని పరిస్థితి నిలకడగా ఉందని ఇండియన్ నేవీ వెల్లడించింది. ఈ ఘటనపై వేగవంతమైన శోధన కొనసాగుతోంది. సముద్రంలో పడిన విమానం కోసం గాలిస్తున్నట్లు భారత నావికా దళ అధికారులు చెబుతున్నారు.

    Breaking: MiG 29K fighter jet crashed off Goa coast; Indian navy Order for investigation!!

    ప్రస్తుతం రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఈ ఘటనకు గల కారణాలు తెలుసుకోవడానికి బోర్డ్ ఆఫ్ ఎంక్వయిరీ ఆదేశించినట్టు గా భారత నావికా దళం వెల్లడించింది. దీనిపై మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

    Comments

    మరిన్ని sea వార్తలు  

    Read more about:

    sea indian navy కూలిపోయింది సముద్రం

    English summary
    A MiG-29K fighter jet crashed in Goa. A MiG 29K fighter jet crashed into the sea off the coast of Goa while returning to base. The Indian Navy has revealed that the plane crashed in the sea off the coast of Goa due to a technical fault.
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2022
    Click to comments
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X