బ్రేకింగ్: గోవా తీరంలో కుప్పకూలిన మిగ్ 29కె యుద్ధ విమానం; విచారణకు ఆదేశం!!

India

oi-Dr Veena Srinivas

గోవాలో మిగ్29 కె యుద్ధవిమానం కుప్పకూలిపోయింది. మిగ్ 29 కె యుద్ధ విమానం తిరిగి స్థావరానికి వస్తున్న క్రమంలో గోవా తీరంలో సముద్రంలో కుప్పకూలింది. సాంకేతిక లోపం కారణంగా గోవా తీరంలో సముద్రంలో విమానం కుప్పకూలింది అని ఇండియన్ నేవీ వెల్లడించింది. విమానం అరేబియా సముద్రం మీదుగా, గోవా తీరం నుండితిరిగి స్థావరానికి వస్తున్న క్రమంలో ఒక్క సారిగా సాంకేతిక సమస్య తలెత్తటంతో ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది.

ఈ ప్రమాదంలో పైలట్ సురక్షితంగా బయటపడ్డాడని సమాచారం. ప్రమాదం జరుగుతున్న సమయంలో పైలెట్ ప్రమాదం నుంచి తప్పించుకోగలిగారు. ప్రస్తుతం అతని పరిస్థితి నిలకడగా ఉందని ఇండియన్ నేవీ వెల్లడించింది. ఈ ఘటనపై వేగవంతమైన శోధన కొనసాగుతోంది. సముద్రంలో పడిన విమానం కోసం గాలిస్తున్నట్లు భారత నావికా దళ అధికారులు చెబుతున్నారు.

ప్రస్తుతం రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఈ ఘటనకు గల కారణాలు తెలుసుకోవడానికి బోర్డ్ ఆఫ్ ఎంక్వయిరీ ఆదేశించినట్టు గా భారత నావికా దళం వెల్లడించింది. దీనిపై మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over sea on a routine sortie off Goa coast after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. Pilot ejected safely & was recovered in a swift search & rescue operation. Pilot is reported to be in a stable condition: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/CDyC1wBUHI — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely & has been recovered in a swift SAR ops.

Pilot reported to be in stable condition.

BoI ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 12, 2022

Oneindia బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్.రోజంతా తాజా వార్తలను పొందండి Allow Notifications

English summary A MiG-29K fighter jet crashed in Goa. A MiG 29K fighter jet crashed into the sea off the coast of Goa while returning to base. The Indian Navy has revealed that the plane crashed in the sea off the coast of Goa due to a technical fault.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12:22 [IST]