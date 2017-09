పాకిస్తాన్ దుమ్ముదులిపిన భారత్, ‘ఆపరేషన్ అర్జున్’ దెబ్బకు తోకముడిచిన పాక్ రేంజర్లు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Border Security Force's use of targeted firepower on farms and residences of Pakistan's serving and former army officers near the border resulted in Pakistan suing for peace. Codenamed 'Operation Arjun', the measure has seen BSF framing a robust response to Pakistan's use of snipers to kill jawans, besides firing on civilians and shelling villages along the border over the last month.The border force's counter-offensive on Pakistan's pain points saw the latter seek a ceasefire three days ago.BSF has particularly targeted farms and residences of retired Pakistan army, ISI and Pakistan Rangers officers who have been given land near the Indian border to facilitate their task of guiding infiltration and providing logistical help in anti-operations India, top sources said.