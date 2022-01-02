కొత్త వ్యాపారం: అమ్మకానికి ముస్లిం అమ్మాయిలు: యాప్‌లో ఫొటోలు..వేలం: కేంద్రం సీరియస్

ముంబై: సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్స్ కేంద్ర బిందువుగా చేసుకుని కొత్త తరహా వ్యాపారం మొదలైంది. గిట్‌హబ్ అనే యాప్‌లో పలువురు ముస్లిం అమ్మాయిల ఫొటోలను అప్‌లోడ్ చేసి, వారికి రేటును నిర్ధారించి మరీ వేలంపాటకు ఉంచిన ఘటన వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది. ఆన్‌లైన్ ద్వారా వారి వేలం పాటలను నిర్వహిస్తున్నారంటూ పెద్ద ఎత్తున ఫిర్యాదులు అందాయి. దీనిపై మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి. ఈ ఘటన పట్ల కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తీవ్రంగా స్పందించింది. కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకుంది. గిట్‌హబ్ యాప్‌ను బ్లాక్ చేసింది.

It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning.



Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/pHuzuRrNXR — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

బుల్లి బాయి, సిల్లీ డీల్స్ పేరుతో గిట్‌హబ్ యాప్‌లో వందల సంఖ్యలో ముస్లిం అమ్మాయిలు, మహిళల ఫొటోలు అప్‌లోడ్ అయ్యాయి. ఇంత మొత్తంలో ధరను చెల్లించి, వారిని సొంతం చేసుకోవచ్చనే ప్రకటనలు ఈ యాప్‌లో కనిపించాయి. కొత్త సంవత్సరాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని శనివారం నాటి రాత్రి ఈ ఫొటోలు విస్తృతంగా సర్కులేట్ అయ్యాయి. సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. ఇవి తమ దృష్టికి రావడంతో తొలుత ఢిల్లీ పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. అనంతరం ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్, మహారాష్ట్రల్లో కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి.

I went through the hashtags #BulliDeals & #SulliDeals to know more about the issue. Never expected to find a tweet in support of the lowlifes who created this app. But to my disappointment there are some pretty lowly individuals who do exist below the expected level. — Prashant (@joshi_p) January 2, 2022

శివసేన ఎంపీ ప్రియాంక చతుర్వేది ఈ ఉదంతంపై స్పందించారు. కేంద్ర ఇన్ఫర్మేషన్ టెక్నాలజీ శాఖ మంత్రి అశ్విని వైష్ణవ్ దృష్టికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆమె ఆయనను ట్యాగ్ చేస్తూ ఓ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆన్‌లైన్ ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్స్ మీద ముస్లిం అమ్మాయిల అమ్మకాలు పెద్ద ఎత్తున చోటు చేసుకుంటోన్నాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. పూర్తి వివరాలను అందజేశారు. మహారాష్ట్ర డీజీపీ, క్రైమ్ డిపార్ట్‌మెంట్ కమిషనర్ రష్మీ కరండికర్‌తో ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడానని చెప్పారు.

UPDATE: A complaint has been filed by me with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for immediate registration of FIR and consequent action against people behind the auctioning of Muslim women on social media. #sullideals #BulliDeals @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/oX3ROLEgv1 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

దీనిపై సమగ్ర దర్యాప్తు జరిపించాలని ప్రియాంక చతుర్వేది డిమాండ్ చేశారు. దీని మూలాలు ఎక్కడున్నాయనేది ఆరా తీయాలని అన్నారు. నిందితులను అరెస్ట్ చేయాలని చెప్పారు. ఆన్‌లైన్ ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్స్ ద్వారా అమ్మాయిల విక్రయాలు చేసేంత స్థాయికి ఈ గ్రూప్ ఎదిగినట్టు కనిపిస్తోందని, దీనికి అనుసంధానంగా ఇంకెన్ని అక్రమ, అవాంఛనీయ కార్యకలాపాలకు పాల్పడుతున్నారో వెలికి తీయాలని ప్రియాంక చతుర్వేది సూచించారు.

Glad that senior Congress leader & MoS IT & Home for Maharashtra, @satejp ji has decided to take action on this. Been reading about #BulliDeals since morning and it is extremely disturbing. A strong action will deter criminals from even attempting something so shameful in future. https://t.co/YFopO2fCOR — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) January 1, 2022

ఈ ఘటనపై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం యుద్ధ ప్రాతిపదికన స్పందించింది. గిట్‌హబ్ యాప్‌ను బ్లాక్ చేసినట్లు అశ్విని వైష్ణవ్ తెలిపారు. కంప్యూటర్ ఎమర్జెన్సీ రెస్పాన్స్ టీమ్ ద్వారా అప్పటికప్పుడు ఈ యాప్‌ను బ్లాక్ చేయించినట్లు చెప్పారు. ప్రియాంక చతుర్వేది పోస్ట్ చేసిన ట్వీట్‌కు రిప్లై ఇచ్చారు. దీనిపై సమగ్ర దర్యాప్తునకు ఆదేశించామని అన్నారు. ఢిల్లీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్, మహారాష్ట్రల్లో ఎఫ్ఐఆర్‌ నమోదైనట్లు సమాచారం అందిందని పేర్కొన్నారు.

New Year brings New Fears #BulliDeals

Auctioning of Indian Muslim women have now become a trend.

Are We Safe?? 😑😑 — Nida Khan 🦸🏼‍♀️ (@nidaslife23) January 2, 2022

Sir,Thank you.With due respect I had shared with you that besides blocking the platform punishing the offenders creating such sites is important.I hope @HMOIndia & @GoI_MeitY will support @MumbaiPolice to find these culprits&make them as well as platforms accountable #BulliDeals https://t.co/o1wXAnJVYq — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 1, 2022

ఈ ఎఫ్ఐఆర్‌లో ఎవరి పేరు కూడా పొందు పరచలేదని తెలుస్తోంది. గిట్‌హబ్ యాప్ నిర్వాహకులు, ఆ సంస్థ పేరును ఎఫ్ఐఆర్‌లో చేర్చినట్లు చెబుతున్నారు. ఈ ఫొటోలను ఎవరు అప్‌లోడ్ చేస్తోన్నారనే విషయంపై ఇంకా ఎలాంటి స్పష్టత రాలేదు. గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తులు లేదా సంస్థలు.. దీని వెనుక ఉండొచ్చని పోలీసులు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. ఈ ఘటన వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన కొద్ది సేపటికే #Bullibai, #Sullideals, #BulliDeals అనే హ్యాష్‌ట్యాగ్ ట్రెండింగ్‌లోకి వచ్చింది. వేలాదిమంది నెటిజన్లు ఈ ఘటనపై స్పందిస్తున్నారు.

The matter has been taken cognizance of. Concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 1, 2022

English summary Muslim women were targeted and harassed by an unidentified group on the internet by uploading their photos and auctioning them online. The photos were uploaded on an app called GitHub by the name of Bulli Bai on.

