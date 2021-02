మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ లో విషాదం.. కెనాల్ లో పడిపోయిన బస్సు .. 38మంది మృతి , పలువురు గల్లంతు

MP: A bus, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. 7 people rescued, search underway for rest of the passengers. A team is present at spot, operation is underway. Bus was going from Sidhi to Satna when the incident occurred pic.twitter.com/clmUfYdoQd

At least 38 people were killed and several were reported missing after a bus fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning. Over 60 passengers were on board when the bus fell into the canal. Seven people have been rescued so far. Police and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting the rescue operation.seven bodies were fished out from the canal ,said Sidhi collector Ravindra Chaudhary.