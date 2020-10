అతి త్వరలో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా CAA - బీజేపీ చీఫ్ జేపీ నడ్డా ప్రకటన - కరోనా వల్లే ఆలస్యమైంది

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented 'very soon'. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Nadda said said that the party is committed to implementing CAA and that "all will get its benefit." "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA got delayed. But as the situation is slowing improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It (CAA) will be implemented very soon," he said.