సీఎం గా కాదు, ఒక స్వచ్చంద కార్యకర్తగా వచ్చాను .. రైతులకు మద్దతుగా, నిరసన దీక్షల వద్ద అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్

We support all demands of farmers. Their issue & demands are valid. My party & I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert 9 stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit: Delhi CM https://t.co/qiZsXx0S2v pic.twitter.com/AQmGNeFZxz

English summary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited the Delhi-Haryana border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the controversial farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by his government.Mr Kejriwal said that "Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' (volunteer) ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports December 8th Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," he added.