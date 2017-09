పురుషులు అత్యాచారంలో మీ అభిప్రాయం? కేంద్రాన్ని అడిగిన ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A bench of Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar has issued notice to the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation challenging the constitutionality of Section 375 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code as being biased towards men and not including women under its ambit as the perpetrators. Sanjiv Kumar, the petitioner, has challenged the constitutionality of the existing provisions that deal with rape as they recognizes only a man as the perpetrator and the woman as a victim. Kumar has contended that critics have failed to recognize the importance of gender-neutral laws and has urged the bench to think “beyond the male-on-female paradigm.”