రాహుల్ 'ప్రధాని' వ్యాఖ్యలపై మమత అనుమానం, బీజేపీకి శత్రుఘ్నుసిన్హా షాక్

National

oi-Srinivas

English summary

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister who has taken the lead role to shape an anti-BJP front, responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that he was ready to be the Prime Minister if the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Ms Banerjee said Mr Gandhi "is free to give his opinion".