దీపంలా ఉండాలని అమ్మ చెప్పింది -సీఈసీగా అందరినీ సంతోషపెట్టలేను -సునీల్ అరోరా చివరి మాటలు

English summary

India's chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will retire on April 30, a day after overseeing assembly elections in five states. While revealing the dates for the assembly elections at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday, he announced that it will be his final press conference.Arora says he is satisfied with his tenure as CEC since he has overseen 11 major elections including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He described conducting the Bihar assembly polls during the Coronavirus pandemic as 'historic.'