50 మంది చిన్నారులపై లైంగిక వేధింపులు.. ఆపై వికృత చర్యలు .. యూపీ ఉద్యోగిని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన సీబీఐ

English summary

The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to other paedophiles across the globe, officials said Tuesday. He is alleged to have victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur, they said.