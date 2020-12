రైతులను డిసెంబర్ 30న మరోమారు చర్చలకు ఆహ్వానించిన కేంద్రం .. ఈ సారైనా చర్చలు ఫలిస్తాయా ? సర్వత్రా ఉత్కంఠ

English summary

The government has recently invited farmers once again for talks to resolve their problems on December 30 at 2 pm.. To this extent we are with an open mind on negotiations with the farmers and the government is positive to resolve the issues. While the government has already failed to negotiate with the farmers five times, it is still an elusive question as to whether there will be any progress in the talks now that talks are set to resume on December 30 at 2 pm.