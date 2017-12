National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

All those accountholders of the erstwhile banks which were merged with State Bank of India (SBI) have to get cheque books bearing the new IFSC code by December 31, 2017. The earlier deadline set by SBI was September 30, 2017. The accountholders of banks such as Bharatiya Mahila Bank, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Raipur, State Bank of Travancore, and State Bank of Hyderabad will now have to get their cheque books replaced. One may visit the bank branch or even use the ATM or SBI's mobile app to get a new cheque book. SBI officials had earlier informed that transactions based on old codes will still go through and will not be held up as they have been mapped with the new codes internally by the bank. However, if you have provided the IFSC code to any other financial institutions, say for an automatic ECS mandate for mutual fund SIPs, it should not result in any roadblock.