Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government is determined to take the ongoing fight against the unrest created by Naxals to its logical conclusion. The minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, made the comment after paying tributes to the 22 security personnel who were killed by Naxals in the state on Saturday. "Paid tributes to the brave security personnel who were martyred while fighting the Naxalites at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.