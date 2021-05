English summary

China rocket 'Long March Five B' likely to land on Indian capital Delhi . The whole world is now focused on the misguided China rocket 'Long March Five B'. With the U.S. Department of Defense announcing that it could hit Earth by May 8, the million-dollar question is which country the rocket will land on. Meanwhile, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard Smithogen Astrophysical Observatory in the United States, made a shocking comments. He predicted that the Chinese rocket was likely to land over the Indian capital Delhi.