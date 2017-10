ఓ ‘కిలేడీ’ మాయ!: ఐపీఎస్ అధికారిణిగా నమ్మించి ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్ ఉద్యోగిని పెళ్లిచేసుకుని..

National

Ramesh Babu

Marriages are made in heaven they say but this one seems to have fizzled out rather abruptly. This couple in Kerala lived happily for all of 38 days, before the groom’s family came to know that the bride was cheating them. Ashitha M (24) claimed that she was an IPS officer with Tamil Nadu cadre at the time of her marriage to Akhil Manohar, who is an Air Force official. On Thursday, a young man Santi from Palakkad, Kumaranelloor visited Ashitha at her husband’s house in Vaikom of Kottayam district, claiming that she had duped him of Rs 3 lakh after promising him a job. This is when Akhil’s family felt something was amiss and decided to file a complaint.