సహజీవనం తప్పు కాదు .. తల్లిదండ్రులకు జోక్యం చేసుకునే హక్కు లేదన్న హైకోర్టు

Two adults in a live-in relationship have the right to cohabit peacefully, the Allahabad High Court has observed while directing the SSP Farrukhabad to provide security to a couple that lives together and has been facing harassment by family members."Hon'ble Apex Court in a long line of decisions has settled the law that where a boy and a girl are major and they are living with their free will, then nobody including their parents has authority to interfere with their living together," a bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Prakash Padia said .