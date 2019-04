మీకు మీరే..మాకు మేమే! ఆమ్ ఆద్మీతో కుదురని పొత్తు..కాంగ్రెస్ ఒంటరిపోరు

English summary

Days after it was clear that no there is no real chance of cracking a deal with AAP, which is acceptable to both parties, Congress has gone ahead and announced candidate list for Delhi. Out of 7 names, it has announced six. Congress has nominated its big hitters in the capital to ensure that the party can finally get on board. After getting zero in 2014 Lok Sabha election, it again failed to open its account in 2015 Assembly election. The Congress list has JP Agarwal from Chandi Chawk, Congress Delhi President and former CM Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi, Arvinder Lovely from East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi and Mahablal Misra from West Delhi.