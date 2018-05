కర్ణాటకలో మా ఫోన్లు ట్యాప్ చేస్తున్నారు: హోంమంత్రిత్వ శాఖకు బీజేపీ ఎంపీ లేఖ

National

#KarnatakaKurukshetra : BJP's #ShobhaKarandlaje accuses Cong leaders of tapping call b/w her & #GMSiddeshwara . Not only hers, Shobha accuses Cong leaders of tapping phones of #PCMohan & #ArvindLimbavalli . Complaint lodged with Central Home Ministry. pic.twitter.com/F1pQXQsKXv

English summary

BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje, GM Siddeshwara and PC Mohan write to Home minister Rajnath Singh stating, 'we have every reason to believe that Karnataka govt is misusing its power and tapping our mobile phones. This is clear violation of our fundamental right to privacy.'