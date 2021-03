పంజా విసురుతున్న కరోనా .. 25వేలకు చేరువగా కేసులతో ఇండియాలో మరోమారు టెన్షన్

English summary

India added 24,882 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest jump this year - taking its tally to 1.13 crore cases, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of fresh infections is nearly seven per cent higher than Friday, when the country registered 23,285 cases. Overall, India has now recorded 1,13,33,728 cases since the outbreak a year ago, according to the government data updated today.