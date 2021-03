కొంప ముంచుతున్న కరోనా ... భారత్ లో 40 వేలకు చేరువగా కేసులు.. మోగుతున్న డేంజర్ బెల్స్

English summary

India reported 39,726 in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total to over 1.15 crore. Out of this, over 2.71 lakh are active while over 1.10 crore people have recovered. With 154 news deaths, the death toll is now at over 1.59 lakh. Over 3.39 crore people have been vaccinated till now.