భారత్ లోకరోనా ఉధృతి : తాజాగా 3,780 మరణాలు, పంజా విసురుతున్న డబుల్ మ్యూటాంట్

English summary

India registered 382,315 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the preceding 24 hours, pushing the nationwide infection tally past 20.66 million. 3,780 new fatalities were recorded in the same duration, mounting the country's Covid-19 death toll to 2,26,188. The country's cumulative case count has now reached 2,06,65,148, according to the Union health ministry.