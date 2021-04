భారత్ లో కరోనా : 30లక్షలకు పైగా యాక్టివ్ కేసులు, 2 లక్షలు దాటిన మరణాలు, తాజా లెక్కలు ఇవే !!

English summary

India reported 3,79,257 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, ending Thursday morning, while 2,69,507 people recuperated from the disease.The death toll due to Covid-19, meanwhile, climbed to 2.04 lakh following 3,645 fresh fatalities,Active cases in India, stand at 30,84,814 with over 15,00,20,648 vaccinated against the deadly disease.