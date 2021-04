అలా ఐతేనే గెలుస్తాం: ప్రధాని మోడీ ప్రచారం చేయాలంటూ డీఎంకే నేతల విన్నపాలు

Dear Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi.. Please campaign for TKM Chinnayya. I am the DMK candidate aganist him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin.Thank you sir. @narendramodi @arivalayam @DMKITwing @DMKKanchipuram

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi , please campaign in Hosur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir.

English summary

DMK candidates launched a cheeky Twitter campaign Friday tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a special request. They all wanted him to come and campaign for their opponents in AIADMK. They believe it will help increase their winning margin.