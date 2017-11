ఇక చాలు.. ఆపండి: గ్రీన్ ట్రిబ్యునల్ ఆదేశాలు, ఢిల్లీలో నిలిచిన నిర్మాణాలు

National

Ramesh Babu

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday issued a slew of directions to deal with the situation, including banning construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks, while lambasting the Delhi government and civic bodies over the worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states.“No construction activity will be carried out on structures until further orders... all industrial activities in Delhi-NCR which are causing emissions will also not be allowed to carry on their functioning” till 14 November, a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Swatanter Kumar said. An irked green panel also imposed a ban on the entry of diesel trucks more than ten years old and said that no vehicle from outside or within Delhi will be permitted to transport any construction material.