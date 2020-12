సీఎం కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి ముందు డిప్యూటీ సీఎం ఆందోళన .. రైతులకు అండగా ఉండటం నేరమా .. బీజేపీపై ఫైర్

English summary

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been under house arrest since his meeting with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s agricultural laws at the Singhu border on Monday. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and several other AAP members began a protest outside Kejriwal’s residence later in the day.The Delhi Police, however, have denied placing any restrictions on the chief minister.