Image manipulation is an art. But if you don't get it right, there is a definite fall. Propagating fake images, or real images out of context, is something the Bharatiya Janata Party members, from IT cell head Amit Malviya to Cabinet ministers, have tried and failed. Now, the Congress Party that upped its social media game, is taking the same route. An image shared by Twitter user Alamgir Rizvi, who has Rahul Gandhi's photo as his display picture, shows a senior police officer in uniform kneeling in front of Home Minister Rajnath Singh and touching his feet. In his tweet, he said, "DGP of Gujarat. After seeing this I don't believe Election free and fair. Kis per bharosa keya jaye. SC bhi kan me tel dale hai."