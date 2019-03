ప్రపంచంలోనే ఎత్తయిన పరమశివుడి విగ్రహాలు ఎక్కడెక్కడ ఉన్నాయో తెలుసా?

English summary

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India. The celebrations on this day are associated with several stories about Lord Shiva, also known as ‘The Destroyer of Evil’ in the Hindu trinity. According to Hindu mythology, Mahashivratri marks the wedding of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati. In 2019, the auspicious day is being celebrated on March 4. On this day, devotees across the nation will throng to temples to take blessings of Mahadev. In Hindu mythology, there are several stories and beliefs associated with this auspicious event. The festival of MahaShivaratri is the main Hindu festival among the Shaiva Hindu diaspora from Nepal and India.