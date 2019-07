English summary

aadhaar card will now double up as a PAN card for all purposes, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in Parliament Friday. While announcing the interchangeability, Finance Minister said citizens will be able to use Aadhaar card even for filing Income Tax. Aadhar number can now be used instead of PAN no wherever required. “More than 120 crore Indians now have Aadhaar. Therefore, for ease and convenience of tax payers, I propose to make PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable and allow those who do not have PAN to file Income Tax returns by simply quoting their Aadhaar number and also use it wherever they are required to quote PAN,” Sitharaman said.