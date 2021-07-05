YouTube
శభాష్ పారేశమ్మ.. కరువుసీమలో పచ్చలహారం, ఐదేళ్ల కృషికి ఫలితం ఇదీ..
    ఢిల్లీలో భూకంపం: క్యాపిటల్ రీజియన్, చుట్టుపక్కలా ప్రకంపనలు, జనం బెంబేలు

    దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో భూప్రకంపనలు అలజడి రేపాయి. ఢిల్లీలో సోమవారం రాత్రి భూమి కంపించింది. క్యాపిటల్ రీజియన్ తోపాటు చుట్టు పక్కల ప్రాంతాల్లోనూ ప్రపంపనలు చోటుచేసుకున్నట్లు స్థానికులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టులు పెట్టారు.

    ఇప్పటి వరకు అందిన సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఢిల్లీలో సంభవించింది స్వల్ప స్థాయి భూకంపమేనని తెలుస్తోంది. ఒక్కసారిగా భూమి కంపించడంతో జనం భయంతో బెంబేలెత్తిపోయారు. ఈ వార్తకు సంబంధించి మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది..

    Earthquake in Delhi: Mild tremors hit the national capital region, Nearby Areas

    Read more about:

    earthquake delhi భూకంపం ఢిల్లీ

    English summary
    Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday night as an earthquake hit the national capital region. Twitter users started sharing their earthquake experience, with many saying their beds shook because of the tremors. More details awaited.
    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 23:00 [IST]
