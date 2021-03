English summary

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, a day ahead of the high-stakes 2nd phase polling. Besides, the EC has also started air surveillance in the area with the help of a helicopter, he said. People who are not voters of Nandigram are not being allowed to enter the constituency in view of the sensitivity, he added. Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high- profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari.