షాకింగ్: మోదీ ప్రచారంపై నిషేధం కోరుతూ టీఎంసీ లేఖ -ఈసీపై సంచలన ఆరోపణలు -బీజేపీకి అనుకూలమంటూ

English summary

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India alleging that the poll panel is "malfunctioning" and its state of affairs is "deplorable". In a two-page letter, the TMC accused the Election Commission of having a partisan approach while acting on complaints filed by the TMC and BJP. tmc demands ec that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should be banned for campaigning for the remaining phases