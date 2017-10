మరీ ఇంత ఘోరమా?: సర్పంచ్ ఇంట్లోకి వెళ్లాడని.. తన ఉమ్మిని తనచేతే నాకించి...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 54-year-old man in Nalanda district, Bihar was allegedly forced to spit and then lick his saliva off the ground as punishment for entering the the village sarpanch's (head) house without knocking. Mahesh Thakur, the victim, was also beaten with slippers by women. A video also surfaced which showed the man being beaten by at least two women. Incidentally, it took place in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's home district. Thakur had reportedly gone to sarpanch Surendra Yadav's house on Wednesday night for tobacco, according to The Times of India. However, according to another report in India Today, he had gone to his house to avail a government scheme.