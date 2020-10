రాష్ట్రాలకు బేషరతుగా రూ.2.16 లక్షల కోట్లు - జీఎస్టీ పరిహారం ప్రతిష్టంభనకు తెర: నిర్మలా సీతారామన్

English summary

A day after the Centre stepped in to resolve the GST compensation impasse, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has written to states assuring them that funds of around Rs.2.16 lakh cr would be unconditionally made available to states within this year to tide over the resource crunch. The centre, on Thursday, said it plans to borrow Rs.1.1 lakh crores to compensate states for their revenue loss due to lower collection in Goods & Services Tax.