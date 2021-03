ఢిల్లీ సరిహద్దుల్లో రైతుల శాశ్వత నిర్మాణాలు .. ఉధృతమవుతున్న అన్నదాతల ఆందోళన

English summary

In the national capital, Delhi, the ongoing farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi is further exacerbated. Farmers concern against controversial agricultural laws has continued since November last year. As part of raising concerns, farmers are setting up permanent shelters instead of temporary ones. Farmers started building brick houses on the borders of Delhi. They are spending on the construction material but saving on the cost of labour; the estimated cost for building each house is around ₹ 20,000-25,000.