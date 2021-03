రైతుల ఆందోళనకు 100రోజులు ... నల్లజెండాలతో నేడు బ్లాక్ డే పాటిస్తున్న రైతులు

English summary

Farmers protest reached 100 days .. with this farmers are announced today is a 'Black Day' , the 100th day of their protest. As part of the proceedings, the Kundli-Manesar Palwal Expressway will be blocked for five hours. Besides blocking highways, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisationof various farmer bodies, has given a call to free the toll plazas near the highways that are to be blocked and wave black flags from offices and residences across the country.