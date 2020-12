రైతులకు కేంద్ర మంత్రి బహిరంగ లేఖ -నిరసనలపై ఆగ్రహం -మద్దతు ధరపై హామీ ఇస్తామన్న తోమర్

English summary

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to the protesting farmers, requesting them to not believe in the "white lies" being spread by some people that MSP will be stopped. He has urged the farmers to not believe in such lies. Earlier, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharama and Narendra Singh Tomar had a meet at the BJP HQ along with party general secretaries on the farm laws.