తీవ్రమైన చలిలో న్యూ ఇయర్ తొలిరోజు కూడా రైతుల నిరసన .. ఆ రెండు డిమాండ్లపై వెనక్కి తగ్గేది లేదన్న అన్నదాతలు

English summary

Thousands of farmers continued their protest against the three farm laws on the first day of 2021 on Friday outside several border points of Delhi in the biting cold as they remained firm in their demands amid a deadlock with the government over two issues. Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border points, where the farmers have been camping since November 26, even as the minimum temperature dipped to 1.1 degrees Celsius.