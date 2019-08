English summary

two civilians have been killed by suspected militants in the Satoora in Tral of South Kashmir's Pulwama District. The victims have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Kohli and Mohad Qadir. They were cousins. Both victims were residents of Poonch and were nomads in the Tral area. The duo was kidnapped by militants on August 20 and since then the police had been looking for them. On Thursday the police recovered their bodies from the forest area of Tral. Police have started investigations and a hunt is on for those responsible for the killings, police said.