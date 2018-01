National

The Special CBI Court in Ranchi deferred the pronouncement of quantum of sentence in the fodder scam case for tomorrow. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others were convicted in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.